Springfield Rotary announces winner of scholarship raffle

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Rotary Club member Marty Cohn was the winner of the $5,000 Scholarship Raffle conducted by the club. The drawing was held at Crown Point Country Club on Feb. 16.

For 70 years, the Springfield Rotary Club has helped Springfield High School students pursue higher education with their annual scholarship program in addition to other donations to organizations in the community. Throughout that time, the funds for these efforts were generated from the club’s annual Penny Sale.

Since the pandemic forced the cancellation of the Penny Sale, the Springfield Rotary Club created a $5,000 Scholarship Raffle to replicate the grand prize drawing of the annual Penny Sale.

According to Club President Jim Fog, the Springfield Rotary Club has raised close to $600,000 since the inception of the Penny Sale and donated over $200,000 in scholarships.

Fog said, “This year, Rotary club members sold raffle tickets and raised enough money to enable us to award two $2,000 scholarships to graduating Springfield VT High School students.”

The application for the scholarship can be obtained from the high school guidance department.