Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce hosts Candidates Night

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – As an ongoing tradition, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Meet the Candidates Night Forums, giving locals the opportunity to meet Selectboard and School Board candidates and hear their perspectives. This year’s event, open to the public, will be held virtually Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Incumbent and Board Chair Walter Martone, and newcomers Everett Hammond and Crissy Webster are running for two open three-year seats on the Selectboard. Incumbent and Board Chair Troy Palmer, Incumbent Stephen Karaffa, and newcomer Veronica Gosselin are running for two open three-year seats on the School Board. Write-in candidates Polyanna Bladyka and Jenna LaVoie are also running for School Board.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to come prepared with questions for the candidates to prompt lively discussions about important issues. We hope you will join us, ask questions, and add your voice to the conversation.

Please visit the Chamber’s website to access the Zoom link: www.springfieldvt.com. Thank you to SAPA TV for supporting this community forum.