Springfield OLLI spring programs

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) is pleased to announce its spring 2024 programs. The first program, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, will highlight steam locomotives and reliving the glory days of railroad travel. Photographer and steam train enthusiast Ian Clark will share his photos and adventures of traveling across the United States to track down the history of these locomotives in museums and on excursions.

Sponsored by the University of Vermont, OLLI is run by local volunteer members, and is geared mainly towards seniors who are 50 years of age and older who enjoy learning for the fun of it. Anyone who would be interested in this type of program, regardless of their age, is welcome.

The programs are held Tuesday afternoons at 2 p.m., and last about an hour and a half. The meeting location is the Nolin Murray Center on Pleasant Street, next to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, Vt.

Following is the listing of programs for the spring 2024 semester.

On Feb. 27, Ian Clark, steam train enthusiast and professional photographer, will present “Under Steam.” We will view his extensive photographic collection of steam locomotives in museums, and those used for excursions taken on his travels across the United States.

On March 12, Mike Clough, director of Southern Vermont Natural History Museum, will present “Vermont Raptors,” cosponsored by the Ascutney Mountain Audubon Society. Using rehabilitated, non-releasable live hawks, owls, and falcons, we will learn the specific amazing adaptations of these magnificent birds of prey.

On March 26, Amanda Gustin of the Vermont Historical Society will present “Justin Morgan’s Horse: Making an American Myth.” All Morgan horses today trace their lineage back to a single horse: a mystery stallion named Figure, owned by singing teacher Justin Morgan in the late 18th century. We’ll explore this fascinating story, and how it is tied up with the idea of Vermont identity.

On April 9, John Snell, Montpelier Tree Board director, will present “So Many Reasons to Love Trees,” cosponsored by the Springfield Garden Club. We’ll enjoy photographs of trees while looking closely at many of the things we don’t always pay attention to – from bark and leaves to shade and shapes, from seeds and fruits to wood and carbon dioxide.

On April 23, author, inspirational speaker, and mentalist Dr. Steve Taubman will present “Mind Magic.” We’ll be treated to a healthy dose of psychology and theater, drawing on Dr. Taubman’s laser-sharp observational skills, and his refined sense of the absurd, as he combines elements of comedy and mindreading, all while he delivers timeless wisdom about leadership, resilience, and success.

On May 7, professor Wolfgang Mieder, University of Vermont German and proverb professor emeritus, will present “Freedom is Indivisible: John F. Kennedy’s Reliance on Proverbs.” Enjoy Professor Mieder weaving the story of how President John F. Kennedy effectively used Biblical and folk proverbs to rhetorical effect in his speeches.

Come join this exciting educational OLLI group to learn about interesting details on a variety of topics.

Thanks go out to our local benefactor, Barbara Sanderson.

There is a Membership Series fee. Non-members are welcome and encouraged to attend individual programs for a single program fee. There is an Early Bird Special membership rate if you register by Feb. 13. Pre-registration is highly recommended. We can no longer take any payments onsite at the door. If you do attend and have not pre-registered, we will welcome you, and provide an easy form for you to take to send in payment or pay online after the program.

Registration can easily be done online with a credit card by going to www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield. You may also register over the phone by calling the UVM Non-Credit Registration Office at 802-656-8407 during regular business hours, or email noncredit@uvm.edu.

If you prefer to register by mail, send your contact information (name, address, phone number, and email address) indicating full series membership or which specific program(s) you wish to attend. Mail this information and your check made out to “University of Vermont – OLLI” to: UVM Non-Credit Registration Office, 109 South Prospect Street, Burlington, VT 05405. If mailing in the registration, please allow 10-14 days from date of mailing check to receipt & processing.

For weather-related changes to the schedule you may check the above mentioned website.