Springfield offers town manager position to Jeff Mobus

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – During a special meeting of the Springfield Selectboard Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, the board voted unanimously to offer the position of town manager to Jeff Mobus of Springfield. Mobus has accepted the offer and will take office Feb. 22, 2021. Interim Town Manager Frank Heald will continue in his temporary position until Mobus takes office.

Mobus is currently controller for Health Care and Rehabilitation Services of Southeastern Vermont where he oversees an annual budget of over $45 million and a staff of nine. From 2001-2015, he served as comptroller for the town of Springfield with overall responsibility for town finance and a budget of $10 million. He also served as personnel director and negotiated union contracts on behalf of the town.

Mobus is a longtime resident of Springfield where he grew up and completed his primary education. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Dallas where he subsequently worked as assistant controller. From 1991-2000, he held various positions with the University of Dallas at their Rome, Italy campus. He is a member of the National Alumni Board of the University of Dallas.

Mobus’s civic engagements include multiple terms as president of the Springfield Rotary Club and assistant governor for District 7870; president of the Board for Members Advantage Community Credit Union; treasurer and clerk of River Valley Technical Center in Springfield; and chair of the town of Springfield’s Charter Review Committee. Previously, Mobus served as president of the Vermont Government Finance Officers’ Association.

Selectman John Bond has served with Mobus on the town’s Charter Review Committee and said, “Jeff provided useful insight as the chair. He kept us focused and on schedule. He’s the right choice for Springfield, and I look forward to working with Jeff as we build on our momentum.”

Selectboard Chair Walter Martone added, “Jeff is the right person at the right time for this critical job. I can’t think of another person more knowledgeable about the important challenges facing our town. Besides having excellent qualifications for the job, he has the drive and commitment to keep us moving forward. This is a win for Springfield.”

Selectman and Vermont State Representative for Windsor 3-2 Kristi Morris said, “Following the Covid-19 pandemic, Jeff accepting the town manager’s position is seen as having a stabilizing effect on Springfield’s operations. His knowledge of the community and long financial tenure gives him the background for the board’s strategic planning initiatives and will be valuable for its implementation while focusing on accountability.”