Springfield May Farmers Market

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Celebrate May by joining us at the Springfield Farmers Market’s second indoor event on Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the United Methodist Church in downtown Springfield, Vt.

As the summer holidays approach, shop for natural meats, artisan breads, and luscious confections to celebrate mom. Beeswax candles, delicately crafted one-of-a-kind gifts, free-range eggs, pies, natural honey, kitchen necessities, jams, jellies, pickles, relishes, and a wide selection of maple products are all available.

On Saturday, June 1, the Springfield Farmers Market will open for the season at its outdoor location on Clinton Street. The Market runs every Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., rain or shine, except for Saturday, June 15, when Clinton Street hosts the Springfield High School Alumni Parade. We have grass, ample and safe parking, and several new vendors. There is plenty of room, so if you are interest in being a vendor, contact us at sfog@vermontel.net and we will help you get started.