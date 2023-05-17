Springfield Lions donate to VINE

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On May 3, the Springfield Lions Club hosted pattrice jones of VINE Sanctuary at their biweekly meeting. VINE Sanctuary is one of Springfield’s best-kept secrets, housing hundreds of animals. The animals come to the sanctuary in many different ways. Some have been seized due to cruelty or neglect, and some have been abandoned or discarded. Many animals are former pets that became too costly or hard to take care of, or the owner just lost interest. However they ended up at VINE, they now have a safe place to live where they are well cared for.

VINE receives some funding from grants, but also depends on community supporters to keep the sanctuary going. Volunteers also play a key role in the sanctuary’s success.

The Springfield Lions Club donated $300 to the sanctuary, and Lion Char Osterlund visited the sanctuary and presented the check to pattrice jones and a beautiful cow named Rose. For more information about VINE Sanctuary, visit www.vinesanctuary.org.

For more information about the Springfield Lions Club, please contact the Lions at springfieldvermontlions@gmail.com, or see the Lions Club Facebook page at www.facebook.com/svtlions.