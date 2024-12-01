Springfield Library wraps up sewing classes, expands community programming

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library is celebrating the successful completion of several four-class sewing sessions funded by the Libraries Transforming Communities (LTC) grant from the American Library Association (ALA). Participants gained hands-on experience learning the parts of a sewing machine, threading the machine and bobbin, sewing straight and curved stitches, and creating unique projects.

As the library prepares for the next phase of sewing classes beginning in January, it is seeking information from those who may be interested in attending. Individuals are encouraged to fill out the survey available on the library’s website at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org.

The $10,000 grant supports a partnership with Lincoln Street, an organization dedicated to helping individuals with intellectual disabilities (consumers) achieve their full potential as valued community members. The library has encouraged Lincoln Street’s consumers and their direct support professionals (DSPs) to join programs alongside other community members, fostering inclusivity and skill development. Recent collaborative programs included a coaster-making class, with a T-shirt decorating event scheduled for Dec. 3. One consumer recently taught a bead buddies class to youth and community members. Other teaching opportunities for consumers may be forthcoming.

In addition to sewing, the LTC grant enables the library to offer other creative programs, such as workshops on using their Cricut machine and jewelry-making. The library is actively seeking experienced instructors to lead these upcoming programs. Those interested in teaching these or other classes should reach out via email to springfieldlibrary@hotmail.com.

Springfield Town Library is committed to providing opportunities for creative learning and community engagement. These programs highlight the library’s role as a hub for education, connection, and collaboration for all members of the community.