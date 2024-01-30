Springfield Library upcoming youth programming

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Library is taking full advantage of that extra day this leap year, with a February jam-packed with events for kids and families at the Springfield Town Library.

On Feb. 10, from 3:15-4 p.m., the Snowmageddon Indoor Snowball fight will be held at the Springfield Winter Carnival at Crown Point Country Club. The library invites you to come throw plush snowballs and defend your fort at the Crown Point banquet hall. All of the excitement, without the pants full of snow.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 4 p.m., the Team Laser Bear Book Club for grades 1-3 will hold its first meeting. This exciting new book club for younger readers will focus on beginning chapter books, introducing this year’s Red Clover Award nominees, and fun activities that celebrate the stories. Team Laser Bear meets on the third Tuesday of every month.

Feb. 23-24 is the Stuffed Animal Slumber Party. Celebrate Take Your Child to the Library Day by taking your fuzzy friends to the library for an overnight adventure. Your pals can be dropped off with Youth Services Librarian Jeni at any time before 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23. Stuffed animals will enjoy a VIP after-hours slumber party at the library, and will take home a photo album of their adventures when their kids come pick them up on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Feb. 24 is Take Your Child to the Library Day. Come learn about all the great things the library offers for kids and families on this special day to celebrate kids and libraries. It’s the perfect day for a first library card.

Every Tuesday at 10 a.m., our littlest learners and their grownups enjoy stories, songs, and playtime at Bookworm Wiggle.

The Golden Dome Book Club meets on the first Tuesday of every month, to discuss monthly selections of Vermont’s Golden Dome Award, a kid’s choice award chosen by Vermont children in grades three through six each spring.

Thursday Thunder is every Thursday, at 3:30 p.m., with a variety of afterschool activities for school age kids. On Feb. 1, we’ll be playing the creative storytelling board game Dixit as a group. On Feb. 8, we will make Valentine Pom Pom Monsters, creating a cute or cool creature from yarn. Feb. 15’s program will be “Spoon Catapults.” Back by popular demand, we’ll be testing our aim and the laws of physics as we lay siege to a castle with ping pong balls. There wll be no Thursday Thunder on Feb. 22, during school break, but it is back on Feb. 29 with Board Game Bonanza – explore the many board games in the library’s collection with other kids.

Friday Preschool Story Time will be happening every Friday throughout the month at 10:30 a.m., with themed stories and crafts. February’s lineup is “Exploring Space” on Feb. 2, Valentine’s Day activities on Feb. 9, “Dinosaur Roar” on Feb. 16, and “Unicorn Roundup” on Feb. 23.