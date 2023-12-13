Springfield Library Thursday programs

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library is hosting two children’s Thursday Thunder programs in the coming weeks, both at 3:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, participants will learn basic piping skills as they decorate (and eat) their own festive cookies. There are limited spots left for this event, so sign-up is required. Please call the library at 802-885-3108 to secure a place.

Youth will design and make their own 2024 custom desk calendar on Thursday, Dec. 28, at 3:30 p.m. This is a fantastic way to relax with others during school vacation week. Contact youth services librarian Jeni Clary at stlys@vermontel.net for more information on this or other children’s events.

Please plan for changes in library hours during the last two weeks of December. The library will be closed on Friday, Dec. 22 – Tuesday, Dec. 26. It will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 9 .a.m. Due to the New Year’s holiday, the library will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 1. The library’s online services are always available 24/7. Library staff wishes everyone a healthy and happy New Year filled with learning and relaxation.

