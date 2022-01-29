Springfield Library receives grant, adapts to pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library received a $13,618.19 American Rescue Plan Act grant award in October 2021. The grant process has been administered by the Vermont Department of Libraries.

The Springfield Town Library staff analyzed the needs of residents during the pandemic and made purchases using the grant funds that can provide patrons with the best and safest means to use library services.

Recently, the grant funds allowed the installation of five new computer carrels in the lobby, increasing the social distancing between each station and ensuring more privacy for users. Other safety-related purchases included Plexiglass dividers for the children’s room computers and an air purifier for the Flinn Room.

Many library programs have moved to a virtual format, which was great for those who had internet access. However, those without access were left out. The library has purchased a Meeting Owl Pro and tripod, which will provide the opportunity to share in-person programs with those who cannot physically come into the library. Library programming staff has plans for upcoming hybrid opportunities.

Children’s programs were held outdoors during the warmer weather and will continue to be held this way when it warms up again. A canopy and folding table were purchased to assist with these outdoor events.

The grant funds also enabled the library to purchase a mini-PC. The library has now upgraded two 2011 computers to laptops, which will allow library staff to work more efficiently while not answering questions or checking out items at the public service desk.

Finally, the remainder of the funds will be used to purchase additional eBooks and downloadable audiobooks for the exclusive use of Springfield Town Library cardholders.