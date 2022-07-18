Springfield Library presents talk on Free Speech

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join Professor Meg Mott at the Springfield Town Library on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at 6 p.m. for her presentation titled “Must Free Speech Endure Hate Speech?”

The First Amendment prevents Congress from passing any laws that abridge the freedom of speech. But what does that actually mean? In this presentation, Professor Mott considers the history of speech laws in the United States, how states and municipalities have tried to curb offensive speech, and how the Supreme Court has ruled on those efforts. Mott will also discuss how speech fits into the life cycle of our democracy. While some argue that limits on speech are necessary for marginalized persons to feel welcome in the public sphere, others argue that the criminalization of speech serves the needs of the penal state more than the general public.

All arguments are welcome as the Springfield Library encourages the full use of reasoning powers to bring the First Amendment to life. This will be a Vermont Humanities Council event, hosted by Springfield Town Library. The library is located at 43 Main St, Springfield, Vt. Contact Tracey Craft at 802-885-3108 for more information.