Springfield Library offers streaming content

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Library offers access to expanded streaming content, available through the Kanopy service. Kanopy’s streaming collection includes thousands of free titles, from major studio films to classics, documentaries, television series, educational programs, and more.

Kanopy is available on a wide variety of platforms, including desktop and laptop computers, mobile devices, smart TVs, and streaming devices. To start using Kanopy, Springfield Town Library users can input their library card number on the Kanopy website, or in the Kanopy app, and create a free account. After this initial sign-up, users will only need their personal login to access streaming video through Kanopy.

Residents without a library card can sign up at the library with proof of Springfield residence. Nonresidents can become Springfield Town Library patrons for a fee. The nonresident fee entitles users to a full library membership, which includes Kanopy and all physical and online resources, as well as discount passes to a variety of places.

New content is added to Kanopy on a regular basis, and the platform features a wide variety of popular content, including curated, seasonal collections of films throughout the year. This month features films related to Earth Day. Explore environmental issues, conservation efforts, and sustainable living through the power of cinema at www.kanopy.com/category/17330.

Anyone who needs help setting up their Kanopy account may stop at the library’s front desk, or may schedule a one-on-one tech help session for this and other tech-related issues. Contact the library at 802-885-3108 to set up an appointment if you need more than just a quick introduction.