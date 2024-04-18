Springfield Library monthly events

SPRINGDIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Library offers monthly opportunities for readers and crafters that do not normally get publicized. Three book clubs meet monthly, and a short story group meets twice a month. In addition, there is a free monthly craft program for adults.

The Page Turners meet on the second floor of the library on the second and fourth Fridays of each month, at 10:30 a.m., unless there is a holiday closure. This group discusses a short story chosen by group members.

Book club members have three choices to discuss books they read. On the first Friday of each month, at 1 p.m., a group meets on Zoom to share what they have read based on three given categories that change monthly. “On the Same Page” book club meets on Zoom to discuss their monthly selection at 12 p.m., on the third Tuesday of each month. A third opportunity is available for those who cannot make it during the day. On the third Monday, at 6 p.m., the library hosts a hybrid book group. All participants read the same book, and can join in person or via Zoom.

Library staff is very thankful to the Friends of Springfield Town Library (FOSTL), who fund materials for the free monthly adult craft programs. This is a great time to create and socialize. While these are not held on a regular monthly time frame, programs are noted on the library’s print and digital calendars. This month’s activity is creating a pressed flower luminary at on April 24, at 5 p.m. Signing up is required, and can be done online, or by calling the library at 802-885-3108.

Friends of Springfield Town Library is wrapping up their annual membership drive this month. The library staff appreciates all FOSTL members and how they help the library and the community. Please see a library staff member for a membership form, or download one from www.springfieldtownlibrary.org.