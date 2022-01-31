Springfield Library hosts Take Your Child to the Library Day

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – This Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, the Springfield Town Library will be hosting Take Your Child to the Library Day between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Library will be offering a host of opportunities such as sign ups for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, an occasion to renew your library card, and a raffle. Every child who visits on Take Your Child to the Library Day will receive a free book and be entered into the raffle.

The Springfield Town Library is located at 43 Main Street in Springfield, Vt. The Library can be reached at 802-885-3108 with questions.