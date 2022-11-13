Springfield Library hosts book talk

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m., join local author Susan Speranza at the Springfield Town Library for a discussion of her book, “Ice Out.”

This book is a powerful, lyrical tale of one woman’s journey from grief to acceptance and forgiveness after her life is shattered by a tragic accident.

Francesca Bodin has a near-perfect life as an accomplished music teacher and professional flutist living in the country with her husband Ben and their four-year-old daughter Addie. This ends suddenly when a snowmobiling accident traps the three of them in a frozen lake. Ben escapes, leaving her and Addie behind to die.

Francesca believes she sees their dog pull Addie from the lake and drag her into the nearby woods. Desperate to help her daughter, she struggles to emerge from the icy waters and follows them.

This event is free, accessible, and open to the public. The Springfield Town Library is located at 43 Main Street, Springfield, Vt. For more information, please contact 802-885-3108.