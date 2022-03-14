Springfield Library holds scavenger hunt

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Spring is just about here and the Springfield Town Library is celebrating with a scavenger hunt. Arman Kazaryan and Damian Stagner, along with help from Ms. Kristen Wilson’s class at River Valley Technical Center, have designed a fun “Lost in the Library” adventure for you to try from March 23 – March 31. Participants of all ages can work together or separately, but it is best to have one person who is 12 years or older as part of the team.

Stop at the library’s front desk to get your packet and scanning device. The scenario of the hunt is that ten couples were visiting the library and got separated. They need your help finding their match. Search for and scan the QR codes to get a hint about the location of each character’s significant other to help them reunite. Each clue has an underlined word that will help you create the mystery phrase. When you are done, return the packet to the front desk to be entered into a drawing.

The library staff truly appreciates the collaboration which exists between the library and RVTC staff and students. We encourage everyone to come in to try out the scavenger hunt that the students have created. We are proud of the way they have applied what they have learned in the classroom to help us provide the community with this experience.

The Springfield Town Library serves as the heart of our town. We connect people, ideas, and endeavors of all kinds. Together, we honor our past and embrace the future. We transform lives.