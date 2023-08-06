Springfield Library end-of-summer programs

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library is pleased to announce a great line-up of upcoming programs as summer reading comes to a close.

Everyone is invited to join Kate Roome, public health nurse with the Vermont Department of Health, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m., for “Tick-Borne Diseases: Prevention & Trends.” Learn how to prevent tick bites, what to do if you’ve been bitten, tick diseases that are on the rise, and more.

On Aug. 8, at 5:30 p.m., the library hosts another free Interactive Movie Night. What is an interactive movie? You may have already seen this movie, but this time library staff will prompt our audience to do something special during parts of it. So much fun for all ages. We cannot tell you due to our movie license, but we can give you a hint: In the delightfully fractured tale, a grandfather reads a story about a beautiful young woman to his bored grandson. The audience is magically transported into the tale, complete with villains, creepy creatures, and a love story.

On Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m., join the Nature Museum of Grafton at the Commons Park for a Fairy House Building program. Learn some building basics, see some inspiring examples, and listen to a fairy story.

Author, storyteller, singer, and songwriter Michael Caduto comes to the library on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 1 p.m. He will share stories, songs, and dances from around the world, bringing adventure tales to life.

Is someone you know heading off to kindergarten? Celebrate the start of your child’s adventure on Aug. 10, at 5:30 p.m., for story time. Kathy Stoughton will join us with the fun activity, “Yum! Yum! Getting a great start with Math.”

Summer reading wraps up on Friday, Aug. 11, with two more great programs. Families are invited to bring their preschoolers to a special animal-themed storytime, “Chickens, Cats, Monkeys, Oh My!” with our guest reader Carrie, at 11 a.m. Youth can enjoy lunch after as well.

Finally, dance the night away at the library from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11. Payne DJ Service will be spinning great tunes for everyone. Colorful lights, bubbles, and pizza. Bring the whole family and join us to celebrate summer at the library.