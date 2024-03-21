Springfield Library eclipse talk

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, April 2, at 6 p.m., join Claudio Veliz at the Springfield Town Library for his presentation “The 2024 Total Solar Eclipse.”

The total solar eclipse of April 8 is significant because it will be within a day’s drive of one of the most populous regions of our planet. Southern Vermont Astronomy Group (SoVerA) member Claudio Veliz will discuss why we have a moon in the first place, and why we are so fortunate to experience these events. Then, how to prepare for the eclipse, where to be, and what to do if it’s cloudy will all be covered. The presentation will be graphic-rich, with additional material supplied for those who wish to delve deeper into the subject matter.

Attendees will receive eclipse glasses.

This event is free and open to the public. Call the library at 802-885-3108 with any inquiries, or visit our calendar of events to sign up at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.