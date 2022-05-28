Springfield Library discussion on VT bills and climate

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join Cheryl Joy Lipton at the Springfield Town Library on Tuesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. for a discussion about the 2022 Legislative Session and the VT Climate Action Plan. This program is an overview of the bills from the session that stemmed from the CAP and will affect climate and biodiversity in Vermont. This will be a hybrid event. You can join us at the library or from home on Zoom.

Cheryl Joy Lipton, from Chester, Vt., is an Ecologist and Landscape Designer, with her B.L.A. from SUNY, ESF, and M.S. from Penn State. Her work includes Ecological Management Plans, Landscape Design, and Ecosystem Restoration in Vermont, Pennsylvania, and Central New York.

Sign up at: www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-legislation-and-the-vt-cap-tickets-324043612167.

This program is free and open to the public. Call the Library at 802-885-3108 if you have any questions.