Springfield Library continues Community Conversation

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Library has hosted two “Community Conversations” – one with the police chief, and one with the town manager. Both are available via SAPA TV. The library will host the third forum, “Ask Our Fire Chief,” on Tuesday, June 27, at 6 p.m., in the Flinn Room of the library. Fire Chief Stagner will talk about all things related to the firehouse and emergency services, as well as answer your questions regarding all his roles.

Paul Stagner has been Springfield’s Fire Chief since October 2022. He is a long-serving veteran of our emergency services department – firefighter and EMS/Paramedic – and has experience as a fire service instructor. He is the town’s constable and Health Officer. How many hats can one person wear?

Many who have lived in town know Paul and his reputation, but you may be new to town or have not had time to catch up with him. Now is your chance to ask questions about each of these roles.

As the health officer, Chief Stagner is responsible for investigating possible public health hazards and risks within the town or city; taking action to prevent, remove, or destroy any public health hazards; taking action to lessen significant public health risks; enforcing health laws, rules, and permit conditions; and taking the steps necessary to enforce orders.

As town constable, Chief Stagner can serve civil or criminal process, destroy animals, kill injured deer, assist the health officer in the discharge of their duties, serve as a district court officer, remove disorderly people from town meetings, and collect taxes when no tax collector is elected.