Springfield Library April events

SPRINGFIELD, Vt – April is starting off with programs for all ages at the Springfield Town Library.

On Friday, April 1, the Library Book Club will meet via Zoom at 3 p.m. to talk about what everyone is reading. Registration is required to receive the link. Please note that the library will have a delayed opening at 11:30 a.m. that day due to staff professional development in the morning.

Youth Services Librarian Michelle will be joining SAPCC’s playgroup on Mondays throughout the month of April. She will be there starting on April 4 at 10 a.m. See SAPCC for locations each week.

The second meeting of the Springfield Chess Club will be held in the Flinn Room of the library on Monday, April 4 at 5:30 p.m. All ability levels are welcome.

The library will be hosting a final walk-in vaccine clinic on Tuesday, April 5 from 3–5 p.m. Come get your first, second, or booster shot. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available.

The Golden Dome Book Club for those in grades 5-8 will be held on the second floor of the library on Tuesday, April 5 at 4 p.m.

“Decoding the Mysteries of Cats, or Why Cats Do What They Do,” will be held on Zoom on Tuesday, April 5 at 6 p.m. Registration is required for this program to learn about cat behavior.

There will be a Friends of Springfield Town Library board meeting on Wednesday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. on the second floor of the library.

The Page Turners short story group will meet on the second floor of the library on Friday, April 8 at 10:30 a.m.

Join in the fun at Riverside Middle School and stop to see Youth Services Librarian Michelle Stinson during the Week of the Young Child Family Festival on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

We Love Books group will meet on Tuesday, April 12 at 4 p.m. This book club is for children in grades three and four.

DIY Creative Notebook craft will be held on Wednesday, April 13 at 5 p.m. Adults and teens/children will creatively decorate their very own composition notebook to use as a daily journal or jot down favorite poems. Register right away, as spaces are limited.

Information on all programs is available on the library’s website at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org, or by calling the library at 802-885-3108.

The Springfield Town Library serves as the heart of our town. We connect people, ideas, and endeavors of all kinds. Together, we honor our past and embrace the future. We transform lives.