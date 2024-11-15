Springfield Library announces legal information center

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library is proud to announce the launch of an important resource for area residents, the Community Legal Information Center (CLIC) Westlaw Pilot Program. This initiative aims to enhance access to justice by providing Vermonters with access to Westlaw, a premier legal research database.

Thanks to the sponsorship of CLIC, residents throughout Vermont can now utilize Westlaw’s National Core, which offers access to essential legal tools and resources typically reserved for courts and law firms. This includes annotated versions of statutes and case law, empowering self-represented litigants with the knowledge they need to navigate the legal system.

Up to two users at a time can access Westlaw resources in any of eight participating public libraries across the state. In addition to the Springfield Town Library, Westlaw is available at the following locations: Fletcher Free Library, Charlotte Public Library, Enosburgh Public Library, Manchester Community Library, Kellogg Hubbard Library, Rutland Free Library, and Windsor Public Library.

The Westlaw Pilot is a vital step toward fulfilling CLIC’s vision of ensuring that all Vermonters have equitable access to legal information and resources. Springfield Town Library is thrilled to be part of this initiative, and to offer an additional resource that enhances its services to the community.

For more information about accessing Westlaw at Springfield Town Library and other participating libraries, please contact the library directly.