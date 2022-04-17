Springfield Library adds downloadable music to its collection

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library has joined thousands of public libraries around the world by subscribing to The Freegal Music Service from Library Ideas, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, registered cardholders can download and stream a select number of MP3-formatted tracks each month at no direct cost to them via the library’s website, www.springfieldtownlibrary.org.

Freegal is kind of like Spotify or Apple Music, where you can create playlists and stream music. The library subscription provides access to over 200 different genres of music for all ages: everything from today’s Billboard hits to a rich collection of world music, classical, jazz, opera, Broadway, hip-hop, teen favorites, and so much more. Unlike some other library downloadable services, there are no waitlists and downloads are available immediately.

Technical Services Librarian Tracy Obremski is excited to provide this opportunity for Springfield Town Library cardholders. “It will give our patrons access to a lot more and newer music than we could afford to purchase in the CD format.”