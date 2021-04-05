Springfield Hospital welcomes visitors who have been vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital is pleased to share the news from Gov. Scott that visitors are now allowed in Vermont hospitals under certain new restrictions. Only fully vaccinated visitors are permitted to access the Inpatient Care Unit and Emergency Department unless they qualify under an exception. The visitor must be two weeks post vaccine series completion.

“This is welcomed news for our patients,” says Lyndsy McIntyre, VP of Patient Care Services. “Visitors are an important part of our patients’ healing process. They provide support that is often needed for a speedy recovery.”

Visitors to the Inpatient Care Unit and Emergency Department will be screened upon entrance to the hospital and must be wearing a facemask. Visitors shall remain in the patient’s room; limit traffic in hallways; avoid congregating in waiting rooms, cafeterias, and lobbies after and between visits; in-person visits with patients suspected or infected with Covid-19 is strictly prohibited; wash or clean hands with disinfectant upon entry and exit of patient’s room; and visiting hours for our Inpatient Care Unit are noon to 6 p.m.

According to the Covid-19 Hospital Visitor Guidance dated March 30, 2021 from the State of Vermont Agency of Human Services, there are limited exceptions for those that are not fully vaccinated. Please view the visitor policy page at www.springfieldhospital.org.