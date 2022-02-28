Springfield Hospital receives artistic thank you from Saxtons River Elementary students

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – A welcome surprise was delivered to the Springfield Hospital staff from the children of the Saxtons River Elementary School. With the assistance of their teachers, a colorful banner and fourteen posters were created by the children to thank the staff for their work at keeping us all safe.

“The banner and posters refill our hearts and renew our purpose. Thank you,” says Vicky Collingwood, Assistant Manager and Unit Based Educator of the Inpatient Care Unit. She added, “Some of the posters were given to the patients, encouraging them to get well. We are proud of the work we do here at Springfield Hospital and truly appreciate the thoughtfulness of this kind and very special gesture by the children.”