Springfield Health Center new walk-in hours, providers

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – North Star Health announces changes to walk-in care services at Springfield Health Center that will enhance patient access and strengthen continuity of care for the community. Starting Feb. 3, walk-in hours will shift to Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

In addition, Lauren Lavoie, PA, and Shannon Ormsbee, NP, will join the walk-in care team starting March 3. Both providers are dedicated to offering healthcare access for patients whose primary care providers or care teams are unavailable at the time of their visit.

Lavoie comes to the Springfield Health Center from Rockingham Health Center, where she provided care in our walk-in clinic.

Ormsbee grew up in Springfield, and joined North Star in 2023. She has been providing care to our community at Springfield Health Center since then. You may have seen her at the primary care office on the second floor.

Patients with acute, nonlife-threatening needs can visit the walk-in clinic on the first floor of Springfield Health Center, Charlestown Health Center, or Ludlow Health Center. Our medical office coordinators will check patients in, and gather the necessary information.

Whenever possible, patients will be seen by their primary care provider (PCP) or another member of their care team. Patients without a primary care provider will be seen by the next available provider. Patients will also be encouraged to establish ongoing care with North Star Health to support their long-term health and wellness.

North Star Health remains committed to providing affordable, high-quality care. Walk-in visits will continue to be billed as they were previously, and patients who may benefit from financial assistance are encouraged to apply for our sliding scale program. For more information, visit our website, or contact Patient Business Services at 802-886-8950.

These updates reflect North Star Health’s ongoing mission to connect with and care for the community so all may enjoy health and wellness. By integrating walk-in patients into primary care workflows, we aim to improve the quality of care, enhance provider-patient relationships, and ensure prompt access for acute needs.

For questions or more information, please contact Springfield Health Center at 802-886-8900 or patientrelations@northstarfqhc.org.