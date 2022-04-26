Springfield Green Up Day

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join us on Saturday, May 7 for the 52nd Annual Green Up Day. We at the Chamber always look forward to hosting this annual event in Springfield and are calling for volunteers to assist us with cleaning up our town after the long winter. Our aim is to encourage 200 participants. Please join us and help our town reach this goal.

Join us to Green Up Downtown. We’ll be in the Springfield Food Co-op parking lot, 8 a.m. –12 p.m., or Green Up your own neighborhood or somewhere else around town.

Please remember to dress appropriately. It is extremely important to wear work gloves, long pants, and proper footwear to protect against ticks and debris along your clean-up journey, and we suggest wearing bright colors such as neon orange or pink for visibility.

Bring rakes, shovels, brooms, and any tools that might come in handy for clean-up. Volunteers will be on call throughout the morning to assist you with any questions you may have. Most of all, remember to have fun. You are bettering our town and community by sharing your energy and spirit to assist with maintaining Springfield’s beauty.

Our gratitude goes out to the Public Works Department. They will be going around to collect and properly dispose of all the filled bags and any trash items left on the sides of the roads. Please note that pick-up day is Monday, May 9 only.

Thank you to all our neighbors, friends, and community partners that contribute their time and energy and volunteer with us every year. We appreciate everyone’s help in keeping Springfield green and gorgeous. It takes a village.

Official green trash bags will be available on the day of the event at Springfield Food Co-op parking lot, 6 Main St. They will also be available in advance at the Chamber office, 56 Main St., Suite 2.

For more information, please contact the Chamber at 802-885-2779, email info@springfieldvt.com, or visit our website www.springfieldvt.com.

Written by Alice Page, Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce.