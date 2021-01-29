Springfield Garden Club moving forward through Covid-19

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Garden Club would like to thank the community for its ongoing outpouring of support in response to the cancellation of the November Festival of Trees fundraiser. “Community support has been generous, overwhelming, and heartwarming,” stated Co-president Cheryl Pierce. “I don’t know how we can ever repay our generous donors for giving us the ability to keep going this year.”

The Garden Club donated funds to Springfield on the Move to provide for the downtown holiday wreaths as a part of civic beautification winter efforts. In terms of summer beautification, the club is currently making plans and ordering annuals for town planting day in May, which will be a cheerful and uplifting event for everyone.

The SGC will continue to offer college scholarships, which will assist students and families whose lives have been turned upside down by this virus.

In ongoing work, the Garden Therapy Committee is busy creating floral notes that are delivered each month to 30 Meals on Wheels clients. “We used to create 30 fresh flower arrangements,” stated Therese Burton, Meals on Wheels chair, “but we have not been able to enter the site to make arrangements because of the Covid shutdown.” These beautiful flyers include an image of flowers, many using photos from the town plantings, and a warm message to let the recipient know club members are thinking of them.

The Garden Club continues to do amazing things with the resources provided. “Covid-19 did slow things down a bit, but it also showed us the importance of our community service contributions. At least for me, the virus caused me to have a deeper level of appreciation for what our contributions mean and how they create a tradition of giving and pride that has become integral to how Springfield feels about itself. Just amazing, ” stated Pierce.