Springfield Garden Club donates books to area libraries and schools

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Garden Club recently donated the following books to area libraries and schools: “Network with Nature,” which encourages kids to put down screens and play outdoors; “The Frightened Frog,” which demonstrates environmental changes from a frog’s point of view; and “The Saved Seed,” which explains a seed’s round-trip journey of being saved from one pumpkin to becoming next year’s jack-o’-lantern. These books are published for kids to begin a lifelong love of gardening, caring for the environment, and more. Part of our mission is to provide education to adults and youth in gardening and nature.