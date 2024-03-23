Springfield Garden Club donates books to area libraries and schools

Jenni Clary (left), youth service librarian at Springfield Town Library, and Barb Riotte, Springfield Garden Club member. Photo provided

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Garden Club recently donated the following books to area libraries and schools: “Network with Nature,” which encourages kids to put down screens and play outdoors; “The Frightened Frog,” which demonstrates environmental changes from a frog’s point of view; and “The Saved Seed,” which explains a seed’s round-trip journey of being saved from one pumpkin to becoming next year’s jack-o’-lantern. These books are published for kids to begin a lifelong love of gardening, caring for the environment, and more. Part of our mission is to provide education to adults and youth in gardening and nature.

