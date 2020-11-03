Springfield Garden Club cancels Great Hall decorations, annual fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – This year has presented many significant and unique challenges for all of us. With the onset of the Covid-19 virus, the Garden Club has made many program changes as we have acknowledged the uncertain and evolving situation created by the pandemic. Our primary concern throughout these past months is the safety of members and that of the community.

The annual Festival of Trees fundraiser was canceled in September, yet the club had planned to decorate the Great Hall as a gift to the community. Today, the FOT Committee is disappointed to report that, in spite of best intensions, plans for decorating the Great Hall this year have been canceled. This decision was made for several reasons.

First of all, Springfield Medical Care Systems has seen an uptick in virus cases and has therefore implemented stricter regulations regarding who can enter their offices through the Great Hall. A safe, compatible time could not be found for decorating and the planning became a bit complicated.

Secondly, because of these new regulations, it’s likely the number of visitors to the Great Hall will be significantly reduced and therefore the “audience” will be reduced as well. The FOT Committee felt that the time and effort required for decorating wouldn’t have the community impact they had hoped for.

Lastly, because the number of virus cases is currently increasing, the committee decided that now was not a good time to encourage a gathering with several members. “As we head into the holidays, we don’t want to risk any members becoming ill,” stated Club President Cheryl Pierce.

The board is currently working on plans to ensure the club is financially prepared for a successful 2021. As you know, the Springfield Garden Club is devoted to community service. Over the past 27 years of producing the festival extravaganza, the club has given back more than $200,000 to Springfield and surrounding communities through scholarships, programs, and activities. These have been difficult times for everyone and we are acutely aware that much of the fundraising is beyond our control. We thank you for your generous support in the past.

Today the Garden Club asks you to consider a small donation to help the club rise to the challenges presented by Covid-19. No matter the size of the gift, your support will make a difference as we navigate these challenging times. On behalf of all Garden Club members, we thank you in advance for your generosity. It will go a long way toward helping us fund our important civic beautification and scholarship programs. Please mail your check to Springfield Garden Club, c/o Lynn Likus, 2163 Goulden Ridge Rd., Weathersfield, VT 05156.