SPRINGFIELD. Vt. – Come out for the Springfield Farmers’ Market second indoor Spring Market on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in downtown Springfield.

Vendors will offer natural meats, artisan breads, free-range eggs, honey, authentic hand-crafted batik clothing and accessories, fabric arts, an abundant range of maple products, beeswax candles, pies and baked goods, jams, jellies, pickles, and relishes.

The farmers’ market is always looking for new vendors and participants. If interested, please reach out to sfog@vermontel.net.