Springfield Farmers Market welcomes spring

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Farmers Market invites you to welcome spring with us on Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the United Methodist Church, on the square in downtown Springfield, Vt.

Stock up on natural meats, artisan breads, free-range eggs, and old-fashioned home-made doughnuts. Our vendors will offer honey, authentic designer batik clothing and accessories, one-of-a-kind hand-crafted gifts, yarn and fabric creations, candles, home-made pies, jams, jellies, pickles, relishes, and a full range of local maple products. This is the last indoor market before the start of the outdoor season, so be sure to stop in. For more information, contact sfog@vermontel.net.