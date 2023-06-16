Springfield Farmers’ Market welcomes new vendors

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Farmers’ Market is pleased to welcome several new vendors this season, who will broaden and enrich your shopping opportunities. Along with the usual selection of natural meats, fresh local greens, handcrafted jewelry, and authentic, locally-created batik clothing and accessories, the market now offers an abundant range of locally-grown and produced lavender products for personal use and home care, guidance on and samples of health and wellness products, hand-turned wooden items made from locally-sourced and native woods, and fresh local eggs every other week.

As always, there will be a large selection of artisan breads, local honey, unique art designs and gifts, candles, a full range of maple products, jams, jellies, pickles, and relishes.

So stop down and pick up what you need, every Saturday, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Clinton Street by the head of the Toonerville Trail. Contact sfog@vermontel.net with any questions.