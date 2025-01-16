Springfield Farmers Market to hold first winter market

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Farmers Market invites you to stop in and stock up at our first winter market, to be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the United Methodist Church in downtown Springfield, Vt.

All our regular vendors will be there, offering your favorite natural meats, artisan breads, fabric and yarn creations, honey, old-fashioned homemade doughnuts, authentic designer batik clothing and accessories, hand-crafted gifts, eggs, jams, jellies, pickles, relishes, and a full range local maple products. For more information, contact sfog@vermontel.net.