Springfield Farmers’ Market returns

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The bulbs are up, the temperatures are climbing, and the Springfield Farmers’ Market is back. Join us for our indoor markets on April 15 and May 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the United Methodist Church on the Square in downtown Springfield.

We will have a full slate of vendors offering natural meats, fresh spring flowers, artisan breads, delicious confections, free-range eggs, honey, authentic hand-crafted batik clothing and accessories, fabric arts, an abundance of maple products, original art, jewelry and gifts, beeswax candles, pies and baked goods, jams, jellies, pickles, and relishes.

The Springfield Farmers’ Market is a 501(c)(4) incorporated action charity, operated entirely by volunteers. At the end of the season, accrued market fees are redistributed to the community as charitable contributions. Throughout the summer and fall, you will find us at 280 Clinton Street, rain or shine, thanks to the generosity of Bob Flint and the SRDC. We are always looking for new vendors and participants. If you are interested, and want to give back to the community, please reach out to us at sjgint90@comcast.net or sfog@vermontel.net.