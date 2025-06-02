Springfield Farmers Market celebrates 15th year

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Farmers Market will open for its 15th outdoor season on Saturday, June 7, at its summer location on Clinton Street, near the entrance to the Toonerville Trail. The market will run every Saturday, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., except for Saturday, June 14, when Springfield celebrates its Alumni Weekend.

This year, customers will find locally produced honey, natural beef, pork, sausage, and kielbasa, organically-grown local produce, artisan breads, delicious specialty baked goods, local free-range eggs, hand-crafted jewelry, an abundance of crafts, beeswax candles, fabric arts, woodworked creations, and a full range of local maple products, jams, jellies, pickles, and relishes.

The Market is an active participant in Vermont’s Farm-to-Family program. It is a 501(c)(4) action charity, staffed entirely by volunteers. Any money made by the market entity goes to support local charitable groups and activities. We always welcome new vendors. For more information, or assistance in becoming a vendor, contact sfog@vermontel.net.