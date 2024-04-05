Springfield Farmers’ Market begins 15th season

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Celebrate the kickoff of our 15th season on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the United Methodist Church in downtown Springfield, Vt.

As always, the Springfield Farmers’ Market brings back old favorites, while introducing new vendors and products. You will find natural meats, artisan breads, beeswax candles, free-range eggs, unique hand-crafted gifts, jewelry, and original art, authentic batik clothing and accessories, pies, baked goods, and interesting new food offerings. Browse the textile arts, natural honey products, jams, jellies, pickles, and relishes, along with a full range of local maple products.

The Springfield Farmers’ Market is a 501(c) action charity, operated entirely by volunteers. At the end of the season, accrued market fees are redistributed to the community as charitable contributions. Throughout the summer and fall, you will find us at our Clinton Street location, rain or shine, thanks to the generosity of Bob Flint and the Springfield Regional Development Corporation. We are always looking for new vendors and participants. If you are interested, and want to give back to the community, reach out to us at sfog@vermontel.net.