Springfield Farmers Market accepting Farm to Family coupons

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Farmers Market is still taking place each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at our location on lower Clinton Street, near the trailhead of the Toonerville. Vendors are offering artisan breads, jams and jellies, pickles, and fresh produce as well as maple syrup, honey, meats, free range eggs, a variety of baked goods, old-fashioned doughnuts, decorative bees’ wax candles, and more.

The market is now accepting Farm to Family coupons that can be used for fresh fruits and vegetables – look for the yellow and blue signs.

This market follows COVID-19 Vermont Farmers’ Market guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing and asks our visitors to do the same.

This is a nonprofit vendor-run farmers market. For more information, go to www.springfieldvtfarmersmarket.com and Facebook.