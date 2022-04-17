Springfield Farmers’ Indoor Markets

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – As the days grow longer and a little warmer, the Springfield Farmers’ Market is pleased to announce its upcoming Spring Markets at the United Methodist Church in Downtown Springfield. The first market will be held on Saturday, April 23, and the second on Saturday, May 21, both from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Attendees will find natural meats, artisan breads, spring decor, fabric creations, artisanal pasta, custom batik, incredible pastries, confections, and baked goods, honey, jams, jellies, pickles, relishes, and a full range of maple products.

The Market is always seeking new vendors of locally-sourced and hand-crafted products, and set-up rates are very reasonable. If interested, please contact Market Coordinators at sfog@vermontel.net or sjgint90@comcast.net.