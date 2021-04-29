Springfield Family Center Empty Bowl fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Family Center is hosting an Empty Bowl Fundraiser May 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will be a drive-through event. Come get a delicious meal of hearty soup and bread, and a beautiful hand crafted ceramic bowl.

Enjoy your choice of soup and bread generously donated by The Copper Fox, clam chowder; the Heritage Bakery and Deli, cheddar ale; Smitty’s Chester Market, beef stew; Jamaican Jewelz, beef soup; and the Springfield Food Co-op, vegan coconut lentil.

Every purchase brings home a one of a kind ceramic bowl graciously made and donated by Springfield High School’s Art Department.

Funds raised from this event will go towards supporting our food shelf and daily meal programs. There is a suggested minimum donation for a bowl and meal. Please be prepared to pay in cash or pay on PayPal in advance and bring your receipt.

Springfield Family Center offers our sincerest gratitude to People’s United Bank for sponsoring this event. We hope to see you there!

For more information, find @SpringfieldFamilyCenter on Facebook.