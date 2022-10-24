Springfield Elks soccer shooters

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Recently, Springfield Elks held local soccer shoots for area students, ages eight to fourteen, in six levels by age. Springfield Elks soccer winners were represented at the Vermont Elks state soccer shoot by six winners from those local contestants.

Local winners at the Vermont Elks Soccer Shoot were as follows: Julien Danforth of Springfield (2nd place, Boys U-8), Jackson Cummings of Chester (3rd place, Boys U-12), Porter Whalen of Chester (2nd place Boys U-10), Ava Johnson of Springfield (1st place, Girls U-12), Brynlee Snide of Springfield (1st place, Girls U-10). Also, Zoey Kemp of Springfield competed, but was forced to step aside due to illness.

The reward for being a 1st place winner is a trip to Bangor, Maine, the weekend of Nov. 5, all expenses paid for by the Vermont Elks, to the participants and parents, including lodging and meals.

Springfield Elks Lodge #1560 members would like to congratulate all soccer participants and a wish those going to Maine, good luck.