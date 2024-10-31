Springfield Elks Lodge DAP Participates in Trunk or Treat

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Lodge 1560 members and Springfield High School youths held a “haunting” drug awareness program (DAP) as part of Springfield’s annual Trunk or Treat event. Elroy the Elk tried to make an appearance, but was blown away by the high winds, so his lodge helpers distributed drug awareness coloring books, crayons, literature, and candy, while escorting them through the “haunted” trailer. Over 1,000 people were in attendance during this community event that had over 40 sponsored trunks.