Springfield Elks Lodge Celebrates Flag Day

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Flag day is celebrated each June 14, to honor the 1777 date when the Second Continental Congress adopted America’s familiar stars and stripes as the national flag.

On Sunday, June 9, Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 held its annual Flag Day service. Exalted Ruler (PER) Ed Knoras, five lodge officers, and Past Exalted Ruler Vicki Siliski led the history of the flag ceremony, while scouts from Springfield Troop 252 and honor guards from Union Street School presented the many flags honored during the service. This year’s ceremony was well attended by approximately 75 scouts, students, family, friends, and members.

At the conclusion of the service, the Elks lodge performed a flag retirement ritual, with Troop 252 presenting the colors for retirement. A barbecue luncheon was served by the lodge’s house committee.