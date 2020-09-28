Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 newest members

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Elks Lodge continues to grow even during the Covid-19 pandemic. The lodge has been open for the past three months since Gov. Scott allowed them to be open, and the lodge has followed instructions on social distancing.

On Sept. 14, the lodge held their second initiation class of the Elk year with five new members being initiated: Brett Novak, Jeff Heath, Scott Devine, Krista Sherburne, and Richard Lucius. In August, the lodge initiated 12 new members. Springfield’s Elks Lodge won the 2019/2020 trophy for the most gained members during the past year against the other 11 Vermont Elks Lodges.