Springfield Elks essay contest winners

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Elks Lodge #1560 is pleased to announce the winners of this year’s fifth grade division of the Americanism Essay Contest for students at Union Street School, and the seventh grade division for students at Riverside Middle School. The Theme for this essay was, “What does the Bill of Rights mean to me?”

Participants must submit an essay not to be more than 300 words in length, must be typed or legibly printed in ink, and submitted as written by the entrant.

This year’s Lodge winners in the fifth grade division are: third place, Levi Mason, son of David and Heather, from Springfield, who is also a member of the union street flaggers; second place, Sawyer Daniels, son of Elijah and Tessa, from Springfield; and first place, Morgan Jones, daughter of Isaiah Jones and Hilliary Ovitt, from Springfield. These essays were then judged at the state level, where Levi placed second, and Morgan finished in first place.

This year’s Lodge and State of Vermont winner in the seventh grade division is Weston Peck, who is the son of Lester and Lara Peck of Springfield.

Morgan’s and Weston’s essays will now be judged at the national competition, where winners will be announced at the National Elks Convention in July.