Springfield Elks Drug Awareness Awards

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Elks Lodge annually holds a Drug Awareness essay contest for all 5th graders at Union Street School. This years’ theme/subject was titled, “Drug Abuse No Excuse.”

Elks Drug Awareness chairman Jim Kirkwood awarded six prizes to the following students at Union Street School. Third place winners were Camryn Jarvis and Carmen Cawvey who received a prize of $10 each. Second place winners were Brielle Pelletier and Austin Payton, awarded $15 each. First place was Logan Merrow and Madison Streeter who received a 20″ Mountain Bike and $25 each.