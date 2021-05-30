Springfield Elks Drug Awareness Awards

Shown are recent winners of the Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 Drug Awareness essay contest winners. Left to right: Union Street School Principal David Cohn, Camryn Jarvis, Carmen Cawvey, Brielle Pelletier, Austin Payton, Merrow Logan, Madison Streeter, followed by Elks Exalted Ruler Carolee Murchie and chairman Jim Kirkwood. Photo provided
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Elks Lodge annually holds a Drug Awareness essay contest for all 5th graders at Union Street School. This years’ theme/subject was titled, “Drug Abuse No Excuse.”

Elks Drug Awareness chairman Jim Kirkwood awarded six prizes to the following students at Union Street School. Third place winners were Camryn Jarvis and Carmen Cawvey who received a prize of $10 each. Second place winners were Brielle Pelletier and Austin Payton, awarded $15 each. First place was Logan Merrow and Madison Streeter who received a 20″ Mountain Bike and $25 each.

