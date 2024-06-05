Springfield Elks award Freedom Grant to The Veterans’ Place

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 recently applied for and was awarded the 2024-2025 Freedom Grant of $1,000 through the Elks National Foundation, to be given to The Veterans’ Place Inc. in Northfield, Vt. The funds from this Freedom Grant are intended to be used for monies toward The Veterans’ Place Inc. “wish list” of items to help transition these housed veterans into their own independent dwellings and housing. The list is extensive, and here is a partial list of items: glass food storage containers, bathmats, small trash cans, fabric shower curtains with hooks, crock pots, can openers, baking dishes, mixing bowl sets, measuring cups and spoons, knife sets and cutting boards, cookware (pots, pans, cooking utensils), coffee makers, toasters, new bath/hand towel sets, new sheet sets, mattress covers and blankets, and new standard pillows.

On Tuesday, May 28, Elks members traveled to Northfield, Vt., to present a check to The Veterans’ Place Inc. Keeping in mind one of The Veterans’ Place’s goals, “To see an end to veteran homelessness through a statewide, coordinated, accessible network of supports and services,” the Elks are thrilled to make a difference with this aid to their programs. As an Elks Lodge, BPOE 1560 has established a presence in assisting with ongoing improvements and needs for the mental health and wellbeing of The Veterans’ Place patrons, and is pleased the Freedom Grant can continue to do so.

The Veterans’ Place consists of accommodations for veteran tenants who come and go, and are assisted with transitioning back into autonomy – holding down jobs, and learning how to acclimate back to independent, substance-free living on their own. This facility is dedicated to providing transitional housing for homeless veterans in Vermont with the environment, tools, and support to transition into and sustain productive lives in the community.

The Veterans’ Place is in the middle of a large project which includes expanding the facility to accommodate more veterans in need. Ongoing support from the community, organizations like the Elks, and individuals is always appreciated. The Veterans’ Place accepts donations and in-kind gifts like this Elks grant.

Donations may be made to The Veterans’ Place, 220 Vine Street, Northfield, VT 05663.