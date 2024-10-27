Springfield Community Players present “Rumors”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Players are preparing for their final show of the 2024 season, “Rumors” by Neil Simon. Under the direction of Ashlee White, the cast has been working hard to bring this hilarious farce to the greater Springfield community this November.

Set in Snedens Landing, N.Y., during the late 1980s, four prominent couples arrive at their friends’ house for their 10th anniversary party, but things are not as they should be. What happened to the happy couple, Charley and Myra Brock? Where are the servants? Where is the food? Why is Charley bleeding? As the rumors start to fly, it is up to the guests to figure out what transpired.

The performances are Nov. 16, 22, and 23, at 7:30 p.m.; and Nov. 17 and 24, at 2 p.m., at the Players Studio, 165 South Street, Springfield, Vt. Tickets are on sale now at www.springfieldcommunityplayers.org, or by calling 802-885-4098.