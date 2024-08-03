Springfield Community Chorus announces new director

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Chorus is excited to announce that Patty Meyer will be joining us as our new director, starting in our upcoming fall season. Rehearsals for the holiday concert start on Sept. 9, watch for announcements.

Patty Meyer is a choral conductor, pianist, flutist, and music educator located in Brattleboro, Vt. She earned her bachelor’s degree in liberal arts with a focus on piano performance from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, and her master’s degree in choral, general, and instrumental music education from Boston University. Patty has taught music, coached musicians, and performed in ensembles throughout the Brattleboro area for the past 23 years. She lives with her husband in Guilford, Vt., and enjoys gardening, hiking, skiing, and their cats and dog.

