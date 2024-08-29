Springfield Community Band seeks members

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Band is now actively seeking new members as we gear up for a winter concert.

The band is an active, energetic, and fun concert band that welcomes players of all ages, including high school students.

Even if it has been many years since you’ve played, or even if you’ve never played with a concert band before, we invite you to give us a try. There are no auditions. We practice at Riverside Middle School in Springfield, Vt.

All instruments are welcome. Clarinet, low brass, and percussion are especially needed.

To learn more about the band and its plans, please email us at scommunityband@gmail.com.